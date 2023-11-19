Authorities searching for endangered missing man in Goodhue County

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man whom they say is endangered.

Brad Nagel, 57, last had contact with his family around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say he is an avid outdoorsman and believe he could have traveled anywhere in Minnesota or beyond.

Nagel is driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with the license plate DLB549.

According to authorities, Nagel is 5’06” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Nagel or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at 651-385-3155.