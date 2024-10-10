Minnesotans helping Floridians recover from Hurricane Milton

Minnesotans ready to help with recovery

Some are on their way, while others are stationed and ready to deploy — many Minnesotans will be helping Floridians recover from a major hurricane.

Milton made landfall late Wednesday night as a category 3 hurricane near Siesta Key — but for hours leading up to that, heavy rains, winds and tornados ravaged the state.

As of Wednesday night, millions of Floridians were without power. To help restore it, Xcel Energy has crews ready to roll out.

“Electricity is vital to just daily life. There’s nothing we can do without it,” Todd Conner, vice president of electric distribution with Xcel Energy, said.

“It is a nationwide effort to support an event like this,” Conner added.

He said there are 100 workers and 100 trucks staged in northern Florida — it didn’t take long for them to get there as they were already in Georgia helping with Hurricane Helene recovery.

“To have back-to-back events like this [is] unusual for us,” Conner said. “But, you know, we’re in the right place at the right time to be able to support Hurricane Milton come in, and our crews are really chomping at the bit to get in and help.”

Arriving Thursday to help with recovery efforts are 13 airmen from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing. So far this hurricane season, Gov. Tim Walz’s office says soldiers have provided 30,000 pounds of cargo — including water, food, medicine, survival needs and relief supplies.

For Minnesotans who want to help from home, nonprofit Direct Relief is also in Florida, ready to deploy their teams.

“We’re trying to help people get access to things they need and can’t afford,” President and CEO of Direct Relief Thomas Tighe, said, adding, “And we’re licensed in all 50 states to provide prescription medications.”