Minnesotans flock to Northwest Sportshow as early ice outs are declared

It’s time to start thinking about boat season already – just in time for the Northwest Sportshow in town.

The event is full of new watercrafts, outdoor gear, fishing and wild birds, and the Show Manager said the event had large crowds on Saturday.

With warm temperatures and a very early ice out, many Minnesotans are excited to get out on the water early this year.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, officials declared an ice out on Lake Minnetonka on Wednesday, which is just a few days shy of the earliest ice out ever on the lake back in 1878.

“It’s a kick-off to Spring, everybody starts thinking of Spring during the Northwest Sportshow,” said Darren Envall, Show Manager of the Northwest Sportshow. “I’m getting ready to finish this show so I can get out on the water.”

The event runs through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Tickets are $15 at the door and $13 online.