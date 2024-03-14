Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka just shy of 1878 record

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Freshwater Society have declared an ice out for Lake Minnetonka.

The earliest ever ice out on the lake was March 11, 1878.

RELATED: Lake Minnetonka nearing ice-free record held since 1878

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the tradition of declaring ice out has long been the unofficial start to the boating season.

Deputies and members of Freshwater were able to drive a patrol boat through the lake’s channels and bays without any ice obstruction on Wednesday.

“This year’s ice out is over a full month earlier than last year’s declaration on April 18,” said Sheriff Dawanna Witt. “We’re sure that people will be excited for the extra time on the water this year, and we ask that everyone heading out to enjoy the lake keep in mind our basic water safety tips. Be especially mindful that despite the early Ice Out date, the water will still be very cold and hypothermia can happen very rapidly at these temperatures.”

The Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol offered the following water safety tips: