Minnesota Wild host fundraiser to help the families of 3 fallen Burnsville first responders

Honoring Burnsville fallen first responders

At a small table at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, there was an outpouring of support.



“You’ve got to stand up and help the people that help you,” declared Teresa Buffington.



Buffington was among those donating to ‘Burnsville Support’ — an effort by the St. Paul Police Federation and St. Paul Firefighters to raise funds for the families of fallen Burnsville first responders Paul Elmstrand, Adam Finseth and Matthew Ruge.

“For someone to do a job and they know every day they go to work, they could lose their life, family, and everything, so yeah, I appreciate them,” Buffington says.

The Minnesota Wild teamed up with St. Paul organizers to help those first responder families.

“We’re honored to be able to do it,” says Mark Ross, the president of the St. Paul Police Federation. “The fans have been extremely gracious, and we appreciate the support of the Wild fans, both in general, and financially for these families.”

“The gratitude and support people have shown to our first responders across the state has been awesome,” adds Cameron Mitchell, a St. Paul firefighter.

But this was more than a fundraiser.

During the game, the Wild hosted family members in a suite and they also got to meet several players in person.

Wayne Petersen, a team spokesperson, says he remembers vividly the day Elmstrand, Finseth, and Ruge lost their lives — and the days that followed.

He hopes this visit will help the healing.



“One of my very best friends is a first responder and I thought of him right away,” Petersen says. “For us to play a small role in that, to let the families know we’re thinking of them, that’s something that was very easy for us to do.”

Amid the fun of a Wild hockey game, people stood up to be counted — and to let three Minnesota families know they’re not alone.



“Very heartbreaking,” says Jodi Ostenson from Blaine. “My husband is a firefighter, too, and it’s just devastating what happened.”

There is an official website run by Law Enforcement Labor Services where you can donate to help the three families.