Vikings safety Cam Bynum reunited with wife after national plea to help with visa

For Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum, it’s been a week full of family affairs, with the biggest being Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium where his wife saw him play in a National Football League game for the first time.

“I didn’t tell my teammates until we were running out of the tunnel and I said, ‘the Mrs. is here,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, you gotta make a play!’” Bynum said after Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

While Bynun did make a few plays, it was what he did after a game a few weeks ago that started the whirlwind of getting his wife to the U.S.

Following the Monday Night Football victory against the San Fransico 49ers, Bynum did an interview with NFL Network – nationally sharing his plea for help.

“My wife, she’s in the Philippines, working on her Visas, it’s been getting denied so if anyone can help with the Visa process, I greatly appreciate it,” Bynum said in late October.

RELATED: Vikings safety Cam Bynum discusses efforts to secure U.S. visa for wife

His calls were answered and his wife, Lalaine Bynum, has been stateside for more than a week now. Bynum thanked both Minnesota senators and a Minnesota nonprofit for helping bring the family together.

“All of them just helping us go through the process and make sure we’re dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s and making sure that the applications and everything is perfectly submitted,” Bynum said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to Bynum Monday at a Thanksgiving meal giveaway at Burnsville High School where his ‘Bynum Faith Foundation’ partnered with The Open Door Pantry for the community event. He said he’s blessed he was able to do it with his family by his side.

“Having my mom, my wife, my brother, sister, even extended family out here, just having everybody here to be able to serve, and especially being able to do things with them, for other people, I think it just builds all of our relationships to be even stronger and [it] may inspire other families to do the same,” Bynum said.