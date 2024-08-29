Minnesota students test scores hold steady, improve class attendance by roughly 5%

As kids begin to head back to the classroom for the 2024-2025 school year, the state of Minnesota is getting a better idea of statewide testing trends.

The Minnesota Department of Education is sharing the latest scores, along with how often students are regularly attending classes.

Across all grades and subjects, students who took the MCA’s in 2024 scored about the same percent as last school year, showing about half of Minnesota students are at, or above, grade-level standards in math and reading.

This year, state lawmakers approved millions of dollars to boost reading and teacher training, which is set to roll out next school year, according to the Minesota Department of Education.

In addition, a pilot program meant to improve absentee concerns will be rolled out at a dozen districts.

A new highlight in the data shows attendance improved among all students in 2023, which is up about 5% from 2022.

While the latest attendance number is at 74%, that’s still down when comparing to before the pandemic, when the state attendance rate was about 85%.

Education Commissioner Willie Jett is expected to speak at 9 a.m. regarding the data.