AG Ellison: School resource officers can use restraints to prevent others from harm

Minnesota’s top legal officer issued a clarification Tuesday on a new state law that limits school resource officers from using certain restraints.

At issue was an amendment to the law governing school discipline that “prohibits the use of prone restraints and the use of compression restraints on the head, back and across most of the torso,” according to the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

The law drew criticism from some law enforcement groups, which argued restraints are sometimes necessary to keep students and staff members safe from people acting erratic or violent.

Members of the Chiefs of Police Association confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they met with Attorney General Keith Ellison on Monday to voice their concerns.

In a legal opinion, Ellison said the use of “reasonable force” is still allowed by school employees and law enforcement to “prevent bodily harm or death.” The new law does not change the definition of “reasonable force,” Ellison wrote.

“Safety is essential for learning, and everyone in our schools — students, teachers, staff, administrators, SROs, and families — wants to be safe and feel safe,” Ellison said in a statement. “The aims of the new amendments to our school-discipline laws are worthy. I issued this opinion upon [Education Commissioner Willie] Jett’s request because it is important to provide clarity about the amendments’ scope.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Before Ellison issued a clarification, some police chiefs had raised the possibility they wouldn’t send officers from their departments to serve as school resource officers, citing concerns about legal repercussions.