Minnesota PWHL, Timberwolves both looking for a win Sunday in respective playoff series

Minnesota sports fans will have plenty of action to watch on Sunday as two professional teams continue their run in the playoffs.

First up is the Minnesota PWHL, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

The team defeated Boston on Friday and are up 2-1 in the league’s best-of-five inaugural championship series. With a win Sunday night, Minnesota would be the first team to take home the Walter Cup, the league’s championship trophy.

If needed, a Game 5 will be held at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at the Tsongas Center in Boston.

You can watch the game on Bally Sports North or Womens Sports TV.

CLICK HERE for tickets, which are as low as $49 after fees. If you’re headed to the Xcel Center, CLICK HERE for information on tickets, payments, parking and bag policies.

Following that game, sports fans can switch to TNT to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 in the Western Conference Finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

As previously reported, the Wolves fell to the Mavericks in the first two games of the series – both played at Target Center – and are now on the road for games three and four.

Fans can still score tickets for the game, which are going for as low as $262. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

If the Wolves win one – or both – of the next two games, they’ll be back at home on Thursday night.