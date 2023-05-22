Minnesota Legislature passes transportation bill with delivery fees, gas tax increase

Both the Minnesota House and Senate voted Sunday to pass a transportation spending package that budgets $7.8 billion for roads, transit, airports and more over the next two years.

The bill passed 69-61 in the House and 34-32 in the Senate and now heads to Gov. Tim Walz for final approval.

Among the more controversial measures included in the legislation are a gas tax increase indexed to inflation and a new $0.50 fee on retail deliveries totaling more than $100. There’s also a 0.75% metro-area sales tax increase meant to fund public transportation.

Food — including from restaurants — medical supplies and baby products are exempt from the new delivery fee. It’s also reduced from the $0.75 fee originally proposed in the House.

The bill invests $200 million for developing a passenger rail line from the Twin Cities to Duluth, dubbed the Northern Lights Express.

Lawmakers also touted the establishment of the Transit Rider Investment Program, or TRIP, which will put transit officials on buses and trains as a means of fare enforcement and monitoring passenger activity.