Minnesota House minority leader wants stronger penalties for ‘swatting’

Fake emergency calls and emails, known as “swatting,” have grown over the past couple of years in Minnesota.

Last December, law enforcement in Wright County said there were 15 emails sent to Wright County and Delano city staff members telling them murder/hostage situations were happening at their homes but none of them were true.

In January, a 911 call to the Wright County home of Congressman Tom Emmer also reported a homicide/hostage incident taking place and, again, it was false.

RELATED: Rep. Tom Emmer said his Wright County home was ‘swatted’ Saturday night

Minnesota House Minority Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS so-called “swatting” calls are dangerous for the homeowner and drain law enforcement resources.

She has now introduced a bill that would make “swatting” against public officials a felony.

“It does weaponize law enforcement and is very unsafe for the people in the home and also for law enforcement responding,” said Demuth. “My bill would actually make that a felony if swatting happens to an elected official, a judge, a prosecuting attorney, a corrections officer or a peace officer.”

Demuth said the bill has bipartisan support and she expects it to pass this legislative session.