Minnesota falls short in bid for 2027 World Expo

Minnesota will have to wait for another opportunity to host the World Expo.

Wednesday morning, a vote was held in Paris, France to choose the location for the 2027 World Expo, in which Minnesota was up against four other locations around the world to host the event.

Ultimately, Belgrade, Serbia won the vote with 81 votes. Spain came in second with 70 votes, and Minnesota came in third, beating out Thailand and Argentina.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the three-month-long event was expected to bring in 14 million visitors and create 33,000 jobs.

“Our ‘Healthy People, Healthy Planet’ event would have been the first-ever Expo focused on global health and wellness. Through our meetings and presentations with the international community, we were able to focus attention on the importance of innovative and united approaches to address some of the planet’s greatest challenges. This process also created strong national and global relationships that will benefit Bloomington, the Greater MSP region, Minnesota and the United States for years to come,” said John Stanoch, the president and CEO of Minnesota USA Expo 2027.

