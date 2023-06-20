Minnesota awaits vote for chance to host 2027 World Expo

Minnesota awaits vote on 2027 World Expo location

We’ll learn Wednesday whether Minnesota will host an upcoming world’s fair called Expo 2027.

An announcement will be made in Paris. Minnesota is competing against Thailand, Serbia, Spain and Argentina.

The event would be held around the Mall of America and last three months.

Officials estimate it’s expected to bring in 14 million visitors and create 33,000 jobs.

“It will be a great opportunity to experience a major economic event with visitors coming from all across our country and our world,” John Stanoch, CEO of Minnesota USA Expo, said. “It will generate economic activity; it will generate jobs and development that will serve us for decades to come.”

Because of the time difference in Paris, we should know if we’re named the host city by seven Wednesday morning.