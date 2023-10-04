Minnesota Congressman Emmer to run for majority leader after McCarthy ousted as speaker

One of Minnesota’s congressmen is planning a run for majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives after Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the speaker job Tuesday in a historic moment.

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th District and currently serves as the House whip, confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he will seek the House majority leader role, the second position of command in the House Republican conference, and support current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise for McCarthy’s old job as speaker.

RELATED: Reps. Emmer, Phillips find themselves in DC spotlight

The speaker acts as the leader of the House and is behind only the vice president in the line to the presidency.

Emmer had fought to save McCarthy’s job as speaker.

A Minnesota congressman has never held the speaker or House majority leader roles.