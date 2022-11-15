Minnesota 6th District Rep. Emmer voted GOP whip

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer has been voted to a leadership position within the projected Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While a handful of House races are still being counted after the election last week, Republicans are on track to have a slim majority in the chamber while Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate.

Tuesday, House Republicans held their leadership elections and chose California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker nominee, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise as majority leader and Emmer as majority whip.

House Republicans have elected @RepTomEmmer as our Republican Majority Whip for the 118th Congress! — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 15, 2022

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued a statement, congratulating Emmer on his election as majority whip.

“Congratulations to Minnesota’s own Congressman Tom Emmer on his election as U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip,” Hann said. “This is welcome news for our country, state and party. Congressman Emmer has always been an outstanding voice for Minnesota in Washington, D.C. and he led the successful effort to fire Nancy Pelosi and send a Republican majority to the U.S. House of Representatives. We are proud of Congressman Emmer for his continued leadership, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

The whip is tasked with ensuring party members in the chamber vote according to the party’s platform, a role that will be crucial with Republicans figuring to have just a few more seats than Democrats.

Emmer is also the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and defeated Jeanne Hendricks to win reelection last week.