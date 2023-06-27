Minnesota Board of Pharmacy fines company $50K for THC violations

Local businesses concerned over THC distributors breaking laws

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy issued a $50,000 fine to a St. Cloud company last month for allegedly selling illegal THC products to stores.

Granite City Jobbing Company is now the fourth company to be disciplined or sued by the Board of Pharmacy in the last six months for selling THC products beyond the 5 milligrams per serving or 50 milligrams per package maximum under Minnesota law.

In addition to the fine, Granite City Jobbing Company will have requirements on its license for three years.

In December, the board sued three different Minnesota distributors for illegally selling THC products that exceed state law. The lawsuit alleges some of the products were 20 times higher than the legal amount of THC and stated it caused “several people to get sick and might have contributed to one death.”

Jennifer Schmitz owns Mainstream CBD in Lakeville. Schmitz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS illegal distribution of THC products in the state is a growing problem that hurts reputable stores such as hers that are following state law.

“So, actually complying with the law is hurting us today,” Schmitz said. “It’s a big-time hit for us financially, and the other problem is product safety because our products are all tested and the consumer knows exactly what they’re getting and it’s safe, unlike the products that exceed legal limits. You have no way of knowing what’s exactly in those illegal products.”

The Minnesota Department of Health now regulates all products that contain THC, which includes hemp-based products that have a small amount of THC.

The rules governing all of these products could change when the newly passed recreational marijuana law takes effect in August.