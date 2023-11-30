Minneapolis teachers union considers new resolution on Israel-Hamas war after accusations of antisemitism

An original resolution concerning the Israel-Hamas war adopted by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 in late October drew criticism from the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas and other community groups.

At the time, the JCRC said the MFT resolution was “anti-Semitic” and failed to concentrate on the well-being of all students in Minneapolis Public Schools.

The newer resolution introduced at an MFT meeting Wednesday night expressed concern for “all Jewish, Muslim, Israeli and Palestinian students who are deeply hurting and the focus must remain centered on fostering a safe learning environment for all students.”

Ethan Roberts, JCRC deputy executive director, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the newer resolution is a gracious statement from MFT.

“This is a resolution which is about we need to focus on the kids and we need to focus on what unites us as teachers,” said Roberts. “The previous resolution did harm many members and many families, and that’s regrettable.”

Roberts said the new resolution does not take a political position.

“Many members have said they don’t think it’s appropriate for their union to weigh in on, you know, foreign policy or international affairs,” Roberts said.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the new resolution helps clarify things, but he still supported the first resolution.

“I think the second resolution helps clarify. I don’t see it as being — taking away anything that the original resolution indicates,” Hussein said.