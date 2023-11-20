Jewish Community Relations Council calls Minneapolis teachers union resolution antisemitic

On Nov. 14, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 posted a social media resolution that stated the following:

“MFT mourns the loss of innocent life in Israel and occupied Palestine. We categorically reject violence against all civilians whether Israeli or Palestinian. We therefore call for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and to de-escalate the conflict. As Americans, we also condemn the role our government plays in supporting the system of Israeli occupation and apartheid, which lies at the root of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Finally, we call on the Minnesota State Legislature to repeal anti-BDS (boycott, divest, sanctions) legislation as it stifles free speech and discriminates against Palestinian refugees, their families and their supporters. The BDS movement is a peaceful and powerful way to affect lasting, positive change in the region.”

Ethan Roberts is Deputy Executive Director at the Jewish Community Relations Council for Minnesota and the Dakotas. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the MFT Local 59 resolution is antisemitic and threatening to Jewish teachers and students in Minneapolis Public Schools.

“I have talked with so many Jewish teachers who just don’t understand why their own union is standing against them,” said Robert. “Kids need to know that their teachers are an ally. That their schools are safe. And the union, which is claiming to represent their teachers, takes a position against their kids — parents are so upset and so are the Jewish teachers.”

Roberts said the JCRC will send a letter Monday to the interim superintendent at Minneapolis School and each school board member, demanding the MPS administration distance itself from the resolution put out by MTF Local 59.

Rev. Angela Denker is an MPS parent and is one of more than 600 people who’ve signed the letter in support of the position taken by the JCRC.

"As much as I want to lift up the voices of Jewish parents and Palestinian parents, I did feel it was important to speak up as well," said Denker.

KSTP reached out to MFT Local 59 several times for comment but has not yet heard back from union representatives.