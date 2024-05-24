Minneapolis takes multi-million-dollar step in MDHR settlement in hopes of boosting officer wellness

The city of Minneapolis is taking a multi-million-dollar step in its settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The move is an effort to improve the way the police department oversees officer wellness.

Currently, the Minneapolis Police Department says its early intervention system (EIS) is outdated and labor-intensive. Moving forward, following a unanimous vote of approval by the City Council, Benchmark Analytics will use an updated EIS, which serves as a risk mitigation instrument for the department.

“This is a tool for MPD to use for the wellbeing of its officers which will help them show up more positively in the community,” Todd Barnette, commissioner of the Office of Community Safety, said to the City Council.

Not only will the new system be more streamlined and efficient, but MPD says can cover several requirements under the settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights “regarding EIS, Complaint Investigations, and Use of Force Investigation and Reporting.”

The deal is good through 2028, is worth $2.375 million, and is expected to be up and running in a year.

MPD shared a few examples of when the EIS would activate, such as when officers:

Use 40 hours of sick time in 28 days

Are involved in a traumatic incident

Miss a court appearance connected to a case they’re involved in

Receive a complaint

The department also says this would highlight the good and positive things officers do as well.

Medically retired MPD Sgt. Chris Steward — who was on the force for more than 14 years until leaving due to post-traumatic stress — says this new system is a great idea, “if implemented correctly.”

“Regardless of where you are within your career, this profession takes a toll on you,” Steward added.

Now running a nonprofit, peer-to-peer support organization Heroes Helping Heroes, he knows how important this move is.

“One of the most important things when incorporating this EIS program is making sure that you’re addressing the mental health issues, providing our first responders, our cops, the resources necessary.”