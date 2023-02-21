Minneapolis and St. Paul leaders discuss winter storm preps, parking available for residents to keep streets clear

As the first heavy band of snowfall moves into the area Tuesday afternoon, city leaders from Minneapolis and St. Paul discussed preparations for the major winter storm and urged residents to get ready.

By the end of the day Thursday, the Twin Cities is expected to have between 14 and 24 inches of snow.

With residents in some areas of the cities already frustrated due to messes from last month’s snowfall, the city leaders are asking for patience and understanding. They’re also urging residents to be prepared and to move their vehicles off of roadways as soon as possible to allow snowplows to clear the streets.

“When this snow starts falling, we will be out there. We just ask for patience,” Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said Tuesday. “It’s going to take longer to do some of the things we normally do. Normally we’re removing snow from corners, normally we are getting snow out of downtown. It is going to take a few days to get those things done because of the volume of snow that we will be seeing.”

Minneapolis has opened extra parking at the following spots to help residents move their vehicles:

Farmers Market, 225 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (309 spaces)

Basilica of St. Mary, 13 N. 17th St. (183 spaces)

Vineland Ramp, 727 Vineland Place (671 spaces)

Salvation Army, 601 N. Fourth St. (332 spaces)

Lyn-Lake, 2940 Garfield Ave. S. (118 spaces)

Anderson Kelliher also said two private businesses have opened their lots to public parking during the storm:

Seven Points Uptown, at 1375 W 31st St.

Mosaic Art Ramp, at 1340 Lagoon Ave.

Additionally, Anderson Kelliher said Minneapolis still plans to announce a snow emergency Wednesday morning.

A snowplow clears a residential street in St. Paul. (FILE/KSTP-TV)

St. Paul officials haven’t opened any lots but said the city has three downtown ramps offering “special overnight” parking rates of $5, although they require exit and entry at specific times. Those are:

Lowertown Ramp, 316 Jackson St. – Enter after 5 p.m. and exit by 5 a.m.; ramp open 24/7

Robert St. Ramp, 95 E. 7th St. – Enter after 4 p.m. and exit by 8 a.m.; ramp closes at 10 p.m.

Block 19 Ramp, 145 E. 7th St. – Enter after 4 p.m. and exit by 8 a.m.; ramp closes at 2 a.m.

St. Paul also said it is suspending its garbage and recycling services on Thursday and Friday.

St. Paul’s Public Works Director Sean Kershaw urged residents to visit the city’s snow emergency website frequently or go there and sign up for updates. Information on Minneapolis can be found here.

“The other thing I’d encourage people to do is help out. This is the time,” Anderson Kelliher said. “If you want to really help your neighbors, this is the moment to help your neighbors. … Kindness can not be overstated at a time like this.”