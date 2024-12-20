Minneapolis siblings missing after getting off of school bus

Two siblings in Minneapolis are missing after getting off their school bus Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police say 13-year-old Deneja Leanna Raque Morse and her 12-year-old brother, Alonzo Lee Morse, were last seen at West 32nd Street and Emerson Avenue South.

The two live with their father on the 3300 block of Girad Avenue South and attend Andersen School in Minneapolis.

Photo of Deneja, courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department.

Deneja is a Black 13-year-old girl who is 5’7” tall, weighs 120 lbs. and has brown eyes and black weave hair; she was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Photo of Alonzo, police say his hair is shorter than what is pictured here.

Photo courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department.

Alonzo is a Black 12-year-old boy who is 5’7” tall, weighs 120 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair. Alonzo’s hair is shorter than what is pictured; he was last seen wearing a green and black vest, black hoodie, black pants and white Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone who knows where Alonzo or Deneja may be is asked to provide that information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

If you do see either of the two missing children, Minneapolis Police ask that you call 911.