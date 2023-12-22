Minneapolis seeing uptick in homicides this month

Minneapolis has seen a rash of deadly violence in recent weeks with an increase in homicides.

Minneapolis police records show there have been 11 homicides so far this month and five alone since last Saturday.



When you hear the police sirens, Rev. Jerry McAfee sees the aftermath.



“You never get accustomed to it,” McAfee, 21 Days of Peace founder, said.



Lately, his phone has been ringing more often and when he picks up the phone he’s briefed of another shooting or homicide.



He believes the violence has picked up because of mental health battles that come with the change of season and it leads to pulling the trigger.

“Stop, breathe, and get away from the situation. Just leave it alone and come back to deal with another day when you have a better attitude in some of these things,” McAfee said.

Since this past weekend, Minneapolis has seen a rash of homicides ranging from murders in apartment buildings to shootings on the street.

“The amount of murders, gun violence and shootings we have been experiencing is outrageous,” Chief Brian O’Hara said during a Tuesday night press conference. “We need everyone involved to help us drive this problem back down.”



McAfee said it’s a community effort and the change starts with one simple thing.



“Learning to live life different. There’s nothing wrong with that. You’re not less of a man to defuse something because if you continue the cycle going, when does it stop?” McAfee said.



With only 10 days left in the year, Minneapolis already hit the same number of homicides the city saw last year, which is 81.