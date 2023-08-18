Minneapolis rideshare drivers react to council’s approval of minimum wage ordinance

A group of Minneapolis rideshare drivers is calling on the city’s mayor to sign an ordinance setting a new minimum wage and other protections for all drivers.

The Minneapolis Uber and Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA) held a press conference Friday afternoon at City Hall, urging Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to put their interests ahead of major companies.

Several MULDA speakers also said they’re paying close attention to what Frey does and will react accordingly at the polls if he vetoes it.

It came a day after the Minneapolis City Council voted 7-5 to approve the ordinance, which now awaits Frey’s signature or veto. He has until Wednesday afternoon to make a decision.

The night before the council’s action, Frey had urged council members to delay action on the ordinance to allow for “additional data and conversations to be had to ensure the essential safety and well-being of rideshare drivers and riders alike.”

If approved, the policy will guarantee rideshare drivers get at least $0.51 per minute and $1.40 per mile — $1.81 per mile for drivers in wheelchair-accessible vehicles — and would guarantee drivers get 80% of canceled ride fees as well as have more protections against deactivation.

If vetoed by Frey, the council would need nine votes to override the veto, otherwise, the measure would be dead and would have to start over at a future time.

The mayor hasn’t said what he plans to do, instead saying through a spokesperson that he needs more time to review the full ordinance, although he does have “deep concerns” with the measure.

Frey is also weighing the ordinance’s potential impact, as Lyft and Uber have threatened to reduce or stop services in Minneapolis altogether if the measure is signed. If enacted, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.