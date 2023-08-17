Uber, Lyft threaten to shut down services if Minneapolis City Council passes rideshare driver protection ordinance

The companies say they could pull services from Minneapolis if councilors approve them today.

Minneapolis city leaders are voting on an ordinance Thursday morning that is aimed at adding protections for rideshare drivers.

But Uber and Lyft say they could pull services from Minneapolis if city council members approve it. If passed, the ordinance means drivers will get paid more for each ride, but that also means rides in Minneapolis will be more expensive for passengers. The new policy would mean any driver with a ride originating in Minneapolis would make $15 an hour, which is the city’s minimum wage.

The policy would also guarantee rideshare drivers get at least $0.51 per minute and $1.40 per mile.

The ordinance would also guarantee drivers get 80% of canceled ride fees as well as have more protections against deactivation.

The proposal is very similar to a bill passed by state lawmakers this spring, but it was ultimately vetoed by Governor Tim Walz after rideshare companies threatened to halt services outside of the metro area. The governor then created a work group to study the issue.

Those same rideshare companies now want the city council to pump the brakes and are making similar threats.

On Wednesday, Lyft representatives said they will stop services in Minneapolis by next year.

Meanwhile, Uber says if the policy goes forward today, the company said it would “Unfortunately have no choice but to greatly reduce service, and possibly shut down operations entirely.”

One rideshare driver spoke during the city’s Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee last week, saying “Took a gentleman from downtown Minneapolis to the airport a couple of days ago for 60 bucks, I was paid 18 dollars, is that fair? No. I’m providing the vehicle, I’m providing the gas. Drivers cannot pay their rent, drivers get their lights turned off, and can’t pay for food for their family.”

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. inside Minneapolis City Hall Thursday.