Minneapolis Public Schools: Data released on dark web

District officials with Minneapolis Public Schools say some MPS data was released onto the dark web Friday by a threat actor.

According to the district, they are working with cybersecurity experts to download the data so they can look into what personal information was released on the internet.

While the process will take some time, all people impacted by the data release will be notified by the school district.

In an update provided on the district’s website, officials wrote a review of data that was accessed and then posted online when an encryption virus hit has finished, and those affected will be notified by email and a mailed letter. In addition, the district says everyone potentially affected will be able to get free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The district went on to say it has now fully restored its systems, and don’t need to cooperate with the person or persons responsible for the data release.

As previously reported, the district began experiencing what they called “technical difficulties” in late February, just before parent-teacher conferences were scheduled to begin. At that time, the district said no data was lost during the incident because it was being backed up, and that the district changed relevant passwords and implemented multi-factor authenticity.

Later that same week, the district confirmed it was dealing with an encryption event but still maintained that no personal information had been compromised.