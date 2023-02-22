Minneapolis Public Schools: Staff ‘working around the clock’ on technical difficulties, no data lost

Minneapolis Public Schools says its staff members are “working around the clock with third-party (non-MPS IT specialists) to investigate and resolve what the district is calling “technical difficulties.”

Tuesday was slotted to be parent-teacher conferences in the district, with staff getting a workday and students having the day off, but that suddenly changed Monday.

The district notified families of the closure late Monday night, saying, “Tomorrow’s parent-teacher conferences have been canceled and will be rescheduled. We are currently investigating the source of technical difficulties affecting the operability of certain computer systems.”

According to a statement from MPS, no data was lost in the incident because it had been backed up.

A district spokesperson said MPS hopes to address the source and impacts of this problem while returning to school as soon as possible, and the district has changed relevant passwords and implemented multi-factor authenticity.

RELATED: Minneapolis, St. Paul school districts plan e-learning, snow days due to winter storm

The district switched to e-learning for the remainder of the week due to the winter storm. Despite the technical issues, the district said the technology that supports e-learning is still accessible.

Read the district’s full statement on the issues below.