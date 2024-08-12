Minneapolis Police use-of-force incidents trending downward

According to the Minneapolis Police Use-of-Force Dashboard, the number of use-of-force incidents reached a high of 3,928, in 2022.

Through July of 2024, there have been 1,240 use-of-force incidents. If that trend holds, the number of reported incidents will have dropped significantly over the past two years.

MPD Deputy Chief Travis Glampe said use-of-force criteria are broad.

“When you’re talking about use-of-force, just putting your hands on somebody to stop them, to you know using a taser or using a firearm,” said Glampe.

Glampe told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a renewed focus on training has been the key to a successful downward trend in use-of-force incidents.

“We train to do only the force that’s reasonable, necessary and proportional to whatever we’re dealing with,” said Glampe. “Our training, the new focus on doing the de-escalation techniques, sanctity of life, all those things that we’ve really focused on now starting over the past few years, we’re starting to see that training come into play.”

Minneapolis City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw told KSTP that she is encouraged by the new data showing a downward trend.

“I am not shocked. I am happy that the numbers are continuing to decline and I expect them to keep doing it,” said Vetaw. “Really, like looking at how the police force is different and better. I think that’s been a big part of it, right? It’s use-of-force and how they interact.”

Vetaw said if the numbers stay steady through the end of the year, she intends to ask MPD to make a presentation before the full city council.

The number of use-of-force incidents dropped significantly in 2023 as well, but MPD said they used different criteria that year and that 2024 now has the same criteria as 2022 and that is why those two years are comparable.