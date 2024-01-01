Girl shot while at home in Minneapolis just minutes into 2024

A young girl in her bedroom was wounded by a bullet that was fired into her home just minutes into the new year.

Minneapolis police say it happened in the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North.

Officers were called to the home on a report of a shooting at 12:10 a.m. Monday and found an 11-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The department says officers provided aid until the girl was taken to a hospital. Her injury isn’t considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting and hadn’t made any arrests as of 11 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.