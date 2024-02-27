Minneapolis police chief says new response protocol worked in weekend armed robberies

Minneapolis Police are dealing with a wave of unsettling crime, with more than half a dozen robberies and carjackings in recent days.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, thieves took the streets of the fifth precinct in south Minneapolis. Police say four robberies took place in less than 20 minutes; one of those robberies involved a deadly weapon.

About a half hour later, there were reports of a carjacking in northeast Minneapolis. 15 minutes later, there was an armed robbery.

Residents in northeast Minneapolis say they’re not surprised by the recent crimes.

“I’m just used to that; I feel like that’s been going on definitely for several years now since COVID,” said Alice Crozier.

In response to the string of robberies, Minneapolis Police enacted its new robbery protocol, which diverts officers from non-emergency calls to the robbery scene until it’s over.

“We did have to stop non-emergency response to 911 calls this morning for about 45 minutes,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The protocol was implemented a second time on Sunday when another robbery spree ensued Sunday night.

“In fact, one-fifth of the precinct police officers began pursuing the suspect vehicle that had just been involved in one of those robberies,” said O’Hara.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also assisted in the pursuit where one of the stolen vehicles stopped and another crashed into a parked car in north Minneapolis.

“It appears that, you know our officer’s response worked. They were able to put an end to the spree tonight, make arrests,” O’Hara said.

Three suspects were taken into custody Sunday. Two of them were 17 years old and the other was 14.

O’Hara says the suspects arrested Sunday evening appear to be the same groups of juveniles involved in the robberies Sunday morning.