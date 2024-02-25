Minneapolis police investigating string of armed robberies reported Sunday

Minneapolis police are investigating several armed robberies reported during the midday hours on Sunday.

Sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that multiple robberies were reported within the fifth and second precinct areas between about 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A source also said the new armed robbery protocol was enacted around 11 a.m. in response. The protocol means officers are instructed to divert their focus away from non-emergency calls and flood the scene of a robbery with a highly visible presence until the incident is over.

The source confirms five possible armed robberies in south Minneapolis, along with one carjacking, one attempted auto theft and one armed robbery in northeast Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.