O’Hara announces leadership, structure changes in MPD

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has announced changes in the structure and leadership of his department.

Effective immediately, O’Hara said he’s splitting the Minneapolis Police Department into two divisions — one focused on dealing with all police operations and crime and another to oversee everything with the city’s consent decrees and rebuild community trust.

He also announced new leadership appointments, picking Katie Blackwell to serve as the assistant chief overseeing the operations division and Christopher Gaiters to lead the community trust division. O’Hara also named the heads of the department’s patrol and investigations bureaus that will report to Blackwell and the internal affairs, constitutional policing, and professional standards bureaus that will report to Gaiters.

O’Hara says Monday’s announcement comes after months of work to reorganize the city’s police department. He added that it helps bring the department’s structure more in line with what other major cities’ police departments.

Just last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved creating two new deputy chief positions within the department at O’Hara’s request. The council approved a second assistant chief for the department just this spring after O’Hara proposed adding it.

According to city officials, the new structure and leadership team will provide greater support for officers and also have more accountability and transparency as the department works to rebuild trust with citizens.

The announcement of the changes comes on the same day that Tou Thao — one of four former Minneapolis police officers to be charged and convicted in the murder of George Floyd — was sentenced to serve time in prison on one count of aiding and abetting manslaughter.