Minneapolis Parks hiring youth for summer jobs, prepares for busiest season since pandemic

From parks and pools to gardens and golf courses, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is the largest employer of youth in Minneapolis and is now hiring for the summer.

After a few tough years that included the pandemic and labor shortages, park officials say they are preparing for one of the busiest summers since the pandemic.

“We are ramping back up,” said MaryLynn Pulscher with MPRB.

Pulscher says they are hoping to hire as many as 500 youths in the next few months for summer jobs throughout the city’s 180 parks and properties.

Youth employment this summer is expected to be up to pre-pandemic levels. One of the reasons: an increase in programming throughout the system and an increase in funding for it.

Right now, the greatest need is for lifeguards. Pulscher says they still have about 150 slots to fill, and it’s the summer position that was most impacted by the pandemic.

RELATED: Minneapolis hopes full winter lifeguard classes leads to better pool staffing next summer

“We lost that flow with kids taking classes and keeping up with ongoing training,” she said.

MPRB is having a hiring fair for teens in April. More information can be found here.