Minneapolis native captures early moments of wildfire burning north of Pasadena, California

Minneapolis native Kateri Wozny watched distant flames ignite the sky near her Pasadena home on Tuesday evening.

She lives just south of the evacuation warning zone for the second-largest fire of five actively burning in LA County as of Wednesday evening.

“It looks closer than it is, because the flames are so, like, you know, vibrant and stuff. It looks like it’s right at you, but it’s actually, like, further away,” she said, describing a video she took of flames burning north of her.

As of this report, Wozny was in a safe zone near the Eaton Fire, just south of an evacuation warning zone.

Her balcony view on Wednesday afternoon was smothered in haze as white ash particles continued to fall.

“The smoke is kind of, in a sense, covering up the flames,” she said. “It smells like a fire, like, kind of like if you’re burning wood, like at a campfire, or something like that.”

“It’s terrible, it’s heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Wozny said.

“We have a phrase out here that we will rebuild because we’re very strong and vigilant. We will rebuild. And when we come together as a community, you know, and just helping one another, we get stronger and we get through it.”