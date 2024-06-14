Minneapolis mother released from hospital nearly 1 month after dog attack

It’s been nearly a month, but a Minneapolis mother is finally home from the hospital after she and her two boys were attacked by a neighbor’s dogs.



It happened in the Lyn Park neighborhood last month. At one point, first responders described the mother’s injuries as so severe that “she may not make it,” according to a report from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

“Those dogs were out for blood,” said Angel Rivers, the dog attack victim.

Angel Rivers says it all happened on May 22 at her Minneapolis home along Hall Curve. Her two young boys were outside playing on the trampoline when she says their next-door neighbor’s two dogs jumped the fence and started attacking them.



“To see them being attacked by dogs is just, I didn’t have time to think,” Rivers said. “I just knew I had to defend them because they couldn’t defend themselves.”



Rivers’ 8-year-old son made it inside, but when she tried to carry her 3-year-old son to safety, a dog bit her leg and she went down. All she could do was protect her son while the dogs continued to bite her.



“He was okay, so I was okay even though I was in a lot of pain,” Rivers said. “I could use my body as a shield and he was okay.”



Rivers’ injuries are significant, requiring multiple skin graft surgeries over the last few weeks.



“I still have to teach my hand to pick things up,” Rivers said.



“It was some stuff that you wouldn’t want to see ever,” said Kani Jackson, Angel’s fiancé.



Kani Jackson says his family is still getting adjusted to a new way of life.



“I could have buried my family but they’re alive so I’m focused on that,” Jackson said.



Outside their house, there’s an outpouring of support from many in the community welcoming this family home and letting them know they’re not alone on this journey.



“I’m so grateful, I’m so thankful, I’m so blessed to still be here,” Rivers said.

Minneapolis Animal Control impounded the two dogs immediately following the attack. The owner was given a citation but it was later dismissed. According to a report from Minneapolis Animal Control, the case is still up for review by its command staff.



Rivers says it could take as long as a year to get close to full recovery. Click here if you’d like to help the family during the recovery.