Minneapolis mother and her 2 sons hospitalized after dog attack

A mother and her two young kids are in the hospital after they were attacked by their neighbor’s dogs.



Minneapolis Police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they are assisting in the investigation. Neighbors say the attack happened Wednesday night along Hall Curve and Harry Davis Lane in north Minneapolis.



The family of the victims say the mother, Angel, and her two boys, 8-year-old Markell and 3-year-old Junior, are seriously injured and remain in the hospital.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control said the mother’s injuries are potentially life-threatening, but the two children are expected to survive.

“We saw a neighbor waving his arms in the air saying, ‘Call an ambulance, call an ambulance,'” said Callie Murphy, a neighbor.



Murphy and her boyfriend saw the horrific scene.

“We ran out back and the mom was sitting on the ground covered in blood with her youngest kid in her lap,” she said.

“It was pretty bad, the dog tore her forearm up all the way down to the bone,” added DJ Smith.

Smith returned home to see the aftermath of the situation.

“It’s really sad and it’s unfortunate, I went to bed last night and said a quick prayer for the family and the kids because nobody should ever have to go through something like that,” Smith said.

Minneapolis Animal Control responded and said that it took two dogs from the home, while EMS rushed the mom and her kids to the hospital. The dog’s owner was also cooperative, authorities said.

But some neighbors say they have questions because they say police didn’t show up.

“It wasn’t just like a small little incident. It was pretty serious so it was a little concerning that the police didn’t come to further investigate,” Murphy said.



Minneapolis Police confirmed the attack happened but said that Animal Control is the lead agency here and the police department plays a supporting role. Now questions remain as to how this happened and if anyone will be held accountable.



“We’ve had problems with these homeowners before with their dogs,” Smith said.



“Just hoping that they’re all okay,” Murphy added.

KSTP tried to talk to the owner of the dogs to get their side of the story, but someone at the house said they’re not talking.