Minneapolis mayor, U of M interim president pen letter addressing campus crime

Crime was the focus of a letter co-written by interim University of Minnesota President Jeff Ettinger and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sent to the campus community on Tuesday.

“As we welcome the warmer days of summer, we are mindful that the issue of criminal behavior in Dinkytown and the surrounding neighborhoods remains a paramount concern,” the letter states.

The message focused on a shared commitment to address the issue.

“We acknowledge there is frustration and a real need for solutions,” the letter went on to say, adding there are both short-term and long-term plans focusing on safety.

It reminded the campus community of changes made including enhanced lighting, extra patrols, and community engagement.

More than a month ago, three robberies were reported in 25 hours near in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood, in the shadows of the University of Minnesota campus.

That’s just some of the crime experienced in the area.

“Some of the things they’ve been doing — having more police presence and community presence — is great. I think it’s a start,” said Alison Kirwin, who runs Al’s Breakfast.

She said more community conversations would be helpful in addressing overall safety.

“People are willing to be involved because it’s important to our businesses and to the neighborhood and to the safety of students and everybody else who thrives there. People would be up for that,” Kirwin said.

“We are encouraged by the leadership displayed by IP Ettinger and applaud his efforts. He definitely cares and wants to find a way to fix the ongoing criminal problem that continues to plague the U of M students in the neighborhoods surrounding the U of M Minneapolis campus,” wrote Brian Peck, president of Campus Safety Coalition.

In a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Peck mentioned there need to be more voices at the table beyond the city, including county officials and prosecutors looking at juvenile crime in the area.



“Until the root cause is addressed and until there are proper consequences for these juvenile criminals, nothing will change,” Peck wrote. “It’s that simple.”

Back on Sunday, student Luke Wittner, part of the Interfraternity Council, spoke about their survey that found more than half who responded didn’t feel safe in and around campus, especially at night.

“They don’t feel safe when they want to relax with their friends and go out and have a good time,” Wittner said. “It’s every night something is happening. It’s very concerning and frustrating.”