New survey shows some U of M students still feel unsafe

Combatting crime in and around the University of Minnesota has been a challenge in recent years.

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at the University of Minnesota, which represents about 3,000 students, just completed an online survey regarding campus safety sent to fraternities and sororities, and more than 400 students responded.

Of those who participated, 51% said they do not feel safe in and around campus.

IFC Executive Vice President Luke Wittner told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS most of the concerns center on Dinkytown and it’s usually at night.

“It seems like it’s a nightly basis that someone’s getting robbed, someone’s car is getting broken into and there’s people getting beat up,” said Wittner.

Wittner told KSTP one thing the IFC would like to see the U of M do better is to release quicker campus alerts.

“When these things are happening, we don’t hear about them right away. We hear about them 12 or 24 hours after they happen,” said Wittner. “Well, what’s the point of hearing about it 24 hours later?”

U of M Board of Regents member James Farnsworth said he agreed with the students in the survey and even though the university has installed more lighting, added safety kiosks and the UMN Police have partnered with MPD to provide more patrols and cameras, he thinks more can be done.

“You know, advocating for partnering with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on some of these prosecutions related to repeat offenders,” said Farnsworth. “And, kind of getting at the more systemic issues around crime and safety when it comes to our local partners, state partners and national partners.”