Minneapolis man allegedly attacked apartment manager with ax after lease not renewed

Hennepin County prosecutors charged Ying Vang Jr., 59, with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault for allegedly attacking his apartment property manager.

Vang carried an ax and a sledgehammer to break down the office door where the manager who told Vang his lease wasn’t being renewed was at the time, according to court documents.

Vang lived at an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Snelling Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Investigators allege Vang “pushed [the] victim up against the wall and used the axe to strike [the] victim in the face and neck in one blow” before other residents jumped in to help the female manager and detained the suspect, according to court papers.

“It makes me feel good. They got him outside, first of all, stopped the assault, and sat on him until the cops came. I’m proud of those guys. We need people like that,” said fellow resident Michael, who just wanted to use his first name.

The female victim’s wound went from below her eye to the bottom of her neck, and the ax also cut an artery in her neck, according to the police account of the incident.

“We are thankful that our team member is recovering from this scary incident, and we’re incredibly grateful to our tenants for jumping into action and subduing the attacker until police arrived and took him into custody. We are in the process of thanking each of them personally,” wrote a spokesperson from Ecumen, who operates the complex.

At last check, Vang was being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

The next court hearing is scheduled for later this month.