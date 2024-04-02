Minneapolis leaders to provide update Tuesday on after-action review recommendations

Mayor Jacob Frey will be joining other city leaders to announce they have finished with the recommendations from a report on public safety efforts, which were made following the civil unrest after George Floyd's murder.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will be joining city leaders on Tuesday to announce they’ve finished with the recommendations from a report on public safety efforts.

The 25 recommendations followed a review into the civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd back in May of 2020.

The goal of the review was to look at the civil unrest that happened and ensure communication breakdowns that happened aren’t repeated for any potential future unrest.

An outside firm reviewed the response, and found the city failed to provide the necessary leadership and communication during that difficult 10-day stretch.

That report included 25 key findings, which were presented to the City Council in March of 2022, and several of them identified communication breakdowns among city officials and Minneapolis police.

The report also says the Minneapolis Police Department failed to follow the correct policies for requesting assistance from the Minnesota National Guard because the process “was unfamiliar to those making the requests” and that “those challenges caused a delay in the approval and deployment of resources.”

“This is about learning from our mistakes. This is about making sure we are prepared when an emergency strikes. We want emergency management to be baked into the walls of City Hall. We want this to be muscle memory,” say Frey.

Tuesday’s update will shed light on what the city has done to improve, and details are also expected to be released on a new emergency communications tool for Minneapolis.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Check back for updates.