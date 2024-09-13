Minneapolis group begins 2nd attempt for community-controlled police commission

A motivated Minneapolis group is trying again to establish a community-controlled police commission.

Organized by ‘Minneapolis for Community Control of Police,’ their goal is to create a ballot question asking voters to approve what would be called the ‘Civilian Police Accountability Commission,’ or CPAC for short.

The ballot question, if approved, would change the city charter to require the city to establish this — the group first needs to gather thousands of signatures from Minneapolis residents.

In short, the elected commission would oversee the police department — controlling policy, investigating misconduct and having the ability to fire police officers… including the chief.

This is now the second time this group has made this push.

“On behalf of all of us, I am thrilled to announce the relaunch of our campaign for community control the police,” Jae Yates, with Minneapolis for Community Control of Police, said at a Thursday rally outside the burned down former Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.

“We will not stop, we will fight until we win and until we have community control of the police,” Yates added.

Earlier this year, this same group brought more than 10,000 signatures to get the question on this November’s ballot to the City of Minneapolis, but the city said thousands of signatures were not valid, and the group failed to regather enough signatures.

This time around, the group hopes to get more than 20,000 people to sign on and get it on the ballot in 2026. While a set salary isn’t set for these possible commissioners, the group has suggested they make the similar six-figure salary as city council members make.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sent the following:

“Mayor Frey does not support diluting accountability by inserting 13 bosses in the chain of command for the police department. The proposal did not make sense in 2021 and still does not make sense today. The mayor continues to support the build-out of the existing Community Commission on Police Oversight and the Chief’s development of a more accountable and transparent department through adherence to the settlement agreement, a new police contract, enhanced community engagement, and ongoing training initiatives.”

City council member Michael Rainville — who sits on the council’s Public Health & Safety Committee — does not support the push either, adding he has confidence in the work current city leaders have put in surrounding improving policing.

Council member Linea Palmisano, who also sits on the safety committee, wrote 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “If a petition is filed and found to be sufficient, then it becomes a question for the voters to decide. I respect that legal process.”