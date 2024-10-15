Minneapolis City Council to hear community feedback on former 3rd Precinct site

Minneapolis City Council members on Tuesday will learn more about the community’s preferences for the future of the former 3rd Police Precinct site.

The building at the corner of East Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue has sat vacant since May 2020, when rioters burned the place in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

A poll found strong support among Minneapolis residents to convert the building into a “democracy center” and community space: 63% of all respondents supported the proposal, along with 70% of respondents within the 3rd Precinct.

The “democracy center” would become the city’s new headquarters for Elections and Voter Services, which currently operates out of a business park in northeast Minneapolis.

Staff from the Minnehaha 3000 project will present the results of the community engagement process at the City Council Committee of the Whole meeting at 1:30 p.m.