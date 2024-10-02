Minneapolis City Council to discuss Blue Line LRT extension, homelessness at Wednesday meeting

Minneapolis will be the latest city voting on Metro Transit's proposed extension of the Blue Line Light Rail as councilors meet on Wednesday morning.

The extension would go north from Target Field through Robbinsdale and Crystal before entering Brooklyn Park.

Robbinsdale City leaders voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to give municipal consent to plan, and councilors in Crystal and Brooklyn Park have also approved the plan.

However, some city leaders have concerns about station designs, safety and traffic impacts. However, as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, even a “no” vote will likely not be enough to stop the project from going forward.

“The way I describe it to people when they don’t understand the process, I say well, municipal consent is three ways to “yes.” You can say ‘yes’ or you can say ‘no’ with a pathway to ‘yes’, or you can just not vote on it and it will be deemed ‘yes.’ That’s what it is,” said Crystal Mayor Jim Adams.

During that same meeting, city leaders will continue discussing how to address the homelessness seen throughout the city. Councilors are looking at the former Navigation Center space – a former shelter off Cedar Avenue South and 17th Avenue – and what it would take to establish a new location there.

On Tuesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS saw police clearing an encampment right where the Navigation Center used to be. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has contacted Minneapolis police and the city for comment on the clearing, and details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

There are still several other encampments across the city.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Room 350 at the Public Service Center, located on 4th St. in Minneapolis. A full meeting agenda can be found by CLICKING HERE and a stream of the meeting HERE. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have the latest from Wednesday’s meeting both here and on the Midday newscast.