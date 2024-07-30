Minneapolis businesses, residents displaced following dumpster fire

Several Minneapolis businesses are closed and residents are displaced in Uptown after a dumpster fire caused long-lasting damage.

Three businesses off West Lake Street near the fire had to shut their doors because of damage.

One of those businesses, Face Day Spa, is assessing damages and mapping out how to move forward.

“I’m still in shock. It just gets a little bit harder, especially as I see bills continuously coming out, and no money coming in,” Matisse Johnson, Face Day Spa owner, said.

It’s been one week since Johnson was told it’s not safe to have clients inside her spa.

The Black-owned business opened up in Uptown five years ago to provide a safe space for the Black community to experience luxury and relaxation.

“I put my blood, sweat, and tears into creating the space, and most importantly, it’s a safe space for my staff,” Johnson said. “People view this as a luxury and somewhere to come and have that experience in the Black community is huge.”

A place of relaxation turned to the center of stress on July 22.

Around 3:30 a.m. last Monday morning, a security camera caught a man walking up to a dumpster and lighting a fire. The video shows the flames crawl up the building burning everything in its path.

Johnson is now stuck with smoke damage and no electricity.

About 80 appointments per week are canceled and her team is unemployed until further notice.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard. I don’t mean to cry, but this is definitely my baby and I have nothing but this,” Johnson said.

On the top floor of the same building, tenants were sleeping in their apartments when the fire broke out.

“I was just faced with like a hallway full of smoke and fire coming through the back door,” Rose Opstad, building tenant, said. “It’s really overwhelming.”

Everyone got out safely. Now they’re packing up what didn’t turn to ashes.

The property manager tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that repairing some of the units will take at least five months and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Back on the first floor, Johnson has to replace furniture and wallpaper and throw out products battered with smoke damage.

Smoke damage can be an invisible threat. In some cases, it can’t be seen, but it’s often trapped in furniture, walls, and floors.

The damage is forcing her to tear down everything she’s built.

“This is something that I created and that I take pride in and it’s all I have. It’s my only form of income,” Johnson said. “I am going to trust in God and I’m going to work as hard as I’ve worked to get it open.”

A fundraiser has been set up to help the business cover lost wages and rent.