Metro Transit will keep violence interrupter program in 2025

The violence interrupter program and the $2 million from the state to fund the pilot project are ending. But, Metro Transit plans to keep spending money on it for 2025.

Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the program is working and keeping it running with citizen-based violence interrupters is a priority.

RELATED: Metro Transit vows to improve safety with state funded ‘intervention’

“They’re part of how we’re increasing our presence on the system. In addition to these community-based organizations, we are growing the transit rider investment program and our trip agents,” said Kandaras.

The Met Council votes on its budget next week, and the $750,000 funding for violence interrupters is expected to pass.