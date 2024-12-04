Metro Transit will keep violence interrupter program in 2025
The violence interrupter program and the $2 million from the state to fund the pilot project are ending. But, Metro Transit plans to keep spending money on it for 2025.
Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the program is working and keeping it running with citizen-based violence interrupters is a priority.
“They’re part of how we’re increasing our presence on the system. In addition to these community-based organizations, we are growing the transit rider investment program and our trip agents,” said Kandaras.
The Met Council votes on its budget next week, and the $750,000 funding for violence interrupters is expected to pass.