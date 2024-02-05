Metro Transit to provide security update after weekend shooting

Metro Transit leaders are expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the agency’s plan to keep riders safe.

It comes after a shooting Saturday night in St. Paul that left a man hospitalized.

Crime has long been an issue for Metro Transit, but despite that shooting, the agency says reported crimes have dropped by 33% from the first to the third quarter of 2023.

While the organization is still pushing to get more full-time officers, it’s also recruiting help from community organizations to address homelessness and drug abuse on trains.

“It don’t matter what you are, your background, what you’re doing at the moment,” said Charles Caine, the founder of Brothers Empowered. “There’s always a story to everybody’s situation and we just want to show them that somebody here who cares, so we want to provide resources let them know that we’re here for them, and with that empathy, hopefully we gain some stride and get a lot of people off the streets and off the train.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have further updates on Metro Transit’s security briefing during Monday evening’s newscasts.