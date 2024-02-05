Metro Transit safety still a concern after Saturday night shooting

Metro Transit safety remains a concern among some riders after a 27-year-old was shot while riding the light rail in St. Paul.

The shooting happened Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 12th Street and Robert Street.

The victim told St. Paul police he was robbed on the Green Line before the shooting. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

St. Paul police are still searching for who’s responsible for the shooting.

“That’s very unfortunate,” said Brothers Empowered founder Charles Caine. “Our team was out on the Blue Line yesterday but we can only be in one place at a time.”

Brothers Empowered, a community group part of Metro Transit’s Safety and Security Action Plan, has been on the ground patrolling the light rail for months to deter crime and offer resources.

“To clean it up and try to focus on the people that need help,” Anthony Meinders, Brothers Empowered team leader, said. “I’m seeing smoking, doing a lot of drugs, partying on the train and a lot of homelessness on the train.”

The organization said they’ve been keeping their eye on the Green Line.

“With the Green Line, we’re just trying to take every challenge day by day and try to focus on what we can do to make it a safer ride for everybody,” Meinders said.

They explained just having a strong presence rooted in safety makes an impact.

“We’re actually being known on the train now and we’re given a good influence and giving people resources,” said Meinders.

Metro Transit is also starting a new program to expand the number of community service officers available to ride transit.

They just launched a new national recruitment campaign for the Metro Transit Police Department and are working closely with partners like the St. Paul Police Department.

Metro Transit will give updates on their safety and security action plan on Monday afternoon.