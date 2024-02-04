27-year-old expected to survive after being shot on the light rail

A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot on the light rail Saturday evening, St. Paul police said.

St. Paul and Metro Transit officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 12th Street and Robert Street.

The man had been shot in the stomach and was brought to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The man told officers that he had been robbed on the train before the shooting. The suspect ran off the train.

Officers, K9 units and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter searched the area, but did not find the suspect, police said.