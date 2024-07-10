Metro Transit rideshare service Micro to expand to suburbs

One of the newest rideshare options in Minneapolis is soon going to expand to the suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Metro Transit Micro is still in the middle of a two-year pilot program in north Minneapolis and has already doubled the area in which it serves there.

“This is like my personal limousine, OK? Can’t get no better than that,” said Quanrez Martin, who uses Metro Transit Micro.

Martin says he gets around town every day with Metro Transit Micro.

“Any time I can order up a ride from inside my home and walk right to my front door to their door, I’m all for that, OK?” Martin said.

This is a rideshare that works similar to Uber or Lyft. You request a ride on the app for $2.50, or $3.25 during peak hours. Then one of the five mini buses picks you up and drops you off where you want to go within certain areas of north Minneapolis.

“We’ve had really steady growth,” said Adam Harrington, director of service development with Metro Transit. “It’s double from where we started and it really provides that extra reach.”

But soon, Metro Transit Micro is coming to the suburbs. Harrington says the first two cities they hope to launch in are Woodbury and Roseville later this year.

“There will be particular boundaries like there is with the north Minneapolis service. The goal is to really have a reliable delivery time,” Harrington said.

Metro Transit is evaluating a total of eight new zones to bring Micro.

“It really provides an important access point for our customers, especially if it helps eliminate transfer barriers,” Harrington said.

“This just made my life a piece of cake right now,” Martin said.

For Martin, he’s just grateful his new ride is staying in north Minneapolis.

“The less travel time, the quicker I can get around and get back home I’m happy,” Martin said.

Metro Transit says it is still evaluating which other cities might see Micro in the future, but the goal is to add two new zones each year for the next three years.