Metro Transit announces expansion of rideshare program ‘micro’ in north Minneapolis

Metro Transit said that riders in north Minneapolis will have more options to get around when the ridesharing service known as “micro” expands its service area next week.

The announcement on Monday said the service will expand two blocks north and two blocks east next week on Feb. 27. Metro Transit adds that the on-demand service costs the same as a local bus.

Hours of operation will be from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

RELATED: Metro Transit tests out ride-share program in section of north Minneapolis

The service area already includes the Near North, Bryn Mawr and Harrison neighborhoods in north Minneapolis and the edge of downtown.

A map showing the expanded service of Metro Transit micro that will be available Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo Courtesy: Metro Transit)

It’s the first public rideshare service in Minneapolis and works the same as Uber or Lyft. Riders download the app to a smartphone and request a pickup and drop-off location of their choice. Another way to book a ride is by calling is to call 651-602-1170.

The service is a pilot project that could lead to similar services in the Twin Cities if it is successful.

More information on the program can be found here.