Metro Transit police report significant drop in violent crimes

Violent crimes are down on both light rails and buses in the first quarter of 2024, according to Metro Transit authorities.

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III said violent crimes such as homicide, assault and robberies have decreased by 16% compared to the same time a year ago. He also stated that overall crime for that same time frame is down 7% for all bus and light rail transit routes.

“The men and women of the Metro Transit Police Department must be applauded for their dedication and perseverance. We have much to celebrate,” said Morales. “We can never arrest our way out of this situation. Transit is a small window into the larger societal issues that we are seeing.”

Morales told the Met Council’s Committee of the Whole that increased patrols on LRT platforms, cars and bus routes are part of the Security and Safety Action Plan put in place two years ago and the results are now starting to show.

“Make no mistake about it, my priorities here are to lower crime, improve morale and retain our personnel while hiring qualified candidates that are reflective of the communities we serve,” said Morales.